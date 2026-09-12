BRICS leaders pose for family photo after adoption of New Delhi Declaration 2026, join tree plantation

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New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BRICS leaders posed for a family photo on Saturday following the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration 2026 at the 18th BRICS Summit being held in the national capital.

The leaders also participated in join tree plantation at Bharat Mandapam. Prime Minister Modi was joined by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders of the bloc.

Earlier the BRICS nations adopted the New Delhi declaration. The declaration expressed deep concern over the continued escalation of tensions in West Asia and called for exercising maximum restraint, as well as avoiding actions that could further aggravate the situation.

“We urge to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure in accordance with the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations in their entirety and interconnectedness, including respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the States. We encourage increasing efforts, through dialogue and diplomacy, towards a long-term understanding that will contribute to lasting peace, security and stability in the region. We stress the need to work together to maintain smooth flow of global trade, supply chains and energy, in accordance with applicable international law, ” the declaration read.

The declaration also stressed that the UN Security Council reform is to lead to the amplified voice of the Global South. “Recalling the 2022 Beijing and 2023 Johannesburg-II Leaders’ Declarations, China and Russia, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, reiterate their support to the aspirations of Brazil and India to play a greater role in the UN, including its Security Council.”

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It also commend India for hosting the Outreach/BRICS Plus Dialogue segment of the 18th BRICS Summit, which injects new impetus to strengthen international cooperation and solidarity.

The BRICS bloc also called for the implementation of the relevant UNGA and UNSC Resolutions and urge all parties to ensure the maintenance of ceasefire and full and unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza Strip.

The joint declaration noted the current global context of polarization and distrust and encouraged global action to strengthen international peace and security.

(ANI)