Brawl breaks out in Rajasthan, three shot dead

Three brothers shot dead in Rajasthan's Bharatpur as two groups had brawl. Other three were injured and are admitted in hospital.

Rajasthan: In a shocking incident, three brothers died  in firing in Sakraura village of Bharatpur district in Rajasthan. The two groups had a brawl in which three are injured and rushed to hospital.

As per sources, the brawl broke up between two groups that are Samundar and Lakhan.

Some people were also severely injured in the violent fight that broke out between two groups, said the police.

According to reports, three of them are dead and identified as Samundar, Ishwar & Gajendra and they were brothers.

“Two groups had a brawl in Sakraura village of Kumher in Bharatpur dist. The brawl broke out between Samundar and Lakhan groups in which three people died in firing that ensued while three others were injured,” a popular news agency quoted the saying by Bharatpur ASP Anil Meena.

The ASP of Bharatpur district Anil Meena said that the injured were rushed to the hospital.
Further details regarding the incident is still awaited.
