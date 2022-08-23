BrahMos missile accidentally fired into Pakistan: 3 Air Force Officers Sacked

New Delhi: Three Indian Air Force officers including a Group Captain, a Wing Commander and a Squadron Leader, have been sacked for the accidental firing of a BrahMos missile into Pakistan earlier this year, the government said Tuesday.

“A BrahMos missile was accidentally fired on 09 March 2022. A Court of Inquiry (Col), set up to establish the facts of the case, including fixing responsibility for the incident, found that deviation from the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) by three officers led to the accidental firing of the missile,” the Air Force said in a statement.

“These three officers have primarily been held responsible for the incident. Their services have been terminated by the Central Govt with immediate effect. Termination orders have been served upon the officers on 23 Aug 22,” it added.