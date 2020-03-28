Dadi Janki, Chief of Brahma Kumaris passes away at 104

By KalingaTV Bureau
The Chief of Prajapita Brahma Kumari Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya organisation, Janaki Dadi passed away at  the age of 104 years, in  a private hospital of Mount Abu on Thursday.  She suffered from respiratory and stomach related issues  for the last couple of months.

Janaki used to run Brahma Kumari organisation, which is the largest spiritual organisation run by women. Janaki Dadi was born  on 1st January, 1916 in Hyderabad city of Pakistan. Throughout her life she preached spiritual teachings across India and abroad.

Janaki Dadi had carved a niche for herself by running the all women organisation and thereby helping  the society. The spiritual lady empowered many women during her service to the Brahma Kumari organisation. Interestingly Janaki was the brand ambassador for Swachh Bharat Mission.

