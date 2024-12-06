BPSC candidates create ruckus, Bihar police resorts to lathi-charge

Patna: Police used lathi-charge to disperse protestors gathered in front of Bihar Public Service Commission office for creating ruckus. According to reports, the Bihar police was forced use force to disperse the protestors gathered in front of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) office as they created ruckus.

Reports further said that the ruckus was created as they demanded the conduct of the 70th Civil Services prelims exam as before. It has been alleged that the police chased the candidates on the road and beat them up.

DSP Anu Kumari told ANI that, “The protest is illegal as they have no permission. We are demanding the names of the delegation of five people who will keep their demands forward”

It is worth mentioning here that, protestors gathered in front of the Bihar Public Service Commission office demanding to hold the 70th Civil Services prelims exam as before. They are protesting against the normalization of the exam.