Boy resuced from borewell in Madhya pradesh, dies

Bhopal: A seven year old boy who fell into 60 feet deep borewell in Madhya pradesh’s Vidisha died after he was rescued by the National disaster response force (NDRF) on Wednesday, district collector said.

“We tried our best but it is regrettable that we were not able to save the child. The chief minister has also expressed his grief and announced financial help of Rs 4 lakh for the family of the child,” Uma Shankar Bhargav, District Collector of Vidisha, told ANI.

The collector also said that action will be taken against those who are responsible for the situation.

While briefing about the situation, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Wednesday that the rescue operation was jointly conducted by district administration and disaster teams.

“As the boy is stuck at 45 feet, a parallel tunnel is being dug. At least a 60 feet tunnel would be made, of which 51 feet has been dug,” Mishra said.

He further informed that the operation got delayed as the rescue team had to cut hard rock to make the tunnel to reach the borewell.

“We are monitering the rescue operation. We are hopeful that by next two hours the boy will be rescued,” Mishra added.

At around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, the child fell into the borewell while he was playing at a farm in Kherkhedi Pathar village.

(Inputs from IANS)