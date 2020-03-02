Both Houses adjourned over Delhi violence

New Delhi: Both the Houses of Parliament were on Monday adjourned for the day following unrelenting protests by Opposition MPs who vociferously demanded Home Minister Amit Shah’s resignation over Delhi riots.

The protesting MPs rushed to the wells of both the House, with placards demanding resignation of Amit Shah.

In the morning, the Lok Sabha was adjourned within minutes of the start of the proceedings. Even as Speaker Om Birla requested the MPs to maintain order, the protesting MPs continued to shout slogans, saying “Home Minister must resign”.

The BJP-led treasury benches hit out at the Congress with Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi saying, “The same people who didn’t take any action even after 3,000 people were killed in 1984 are today creating a ruckus here. I strongly condemn this attitude.”

The government also raised Sonia Gandhi’s speech of December 14, 2019 from Ramlila Ground calling for ‘aar-paar ki ladai’, terming it provocative.

When the Lok Sabha reassembled post-lunch, there was no relief from slogan-shouting following which the House was adjourned.

Earlier, the Rajya Sabha had to be adjourned after protests by Opposition MPs over Delhi violence.

On Monday, Congress, Trinamool and AAP MPs staged separate dharnas near the Gandhi statue in Parliament, demanding answers from the government on the Delhi riots on the first day of the second half of the Budget Session.

Following noisy scenes, the Rajya Sabha was adjouned till Tuesday.

At least 45 people have so far died and more than 263 injured in the deadliest violence in north-east district of the Capital.

Around 80 houses, more than 100 shops, five schools and some petrol pumps have been partially or fully gutted.

The violence started on February 23 when clashes between pro and anti-CAA protesters turned violent.