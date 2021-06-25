Both Covidshield and Covaxin effective against Alpha, Beta, Gama and Delta variants of Covid-19: ICMR DG

The Covid-19 vaccines administered in India are equally affective against apha, beta, gama as well as delta variants, said Balram Bhargava, Director General of ICMR on Friday.

Covidshield and Covaxin vaccines which have been widely administered across India are effective against all variants of SARS Cov 2, said the ICMR DG. While the presence of Delta Plus has been found in 12 countries till date, a total of 48 cases of the variant have been identified in India, he added.

“This virus has also been isolated & cultured now. We are doing the same test that we have done for alpha, beta, gamma& delta. Looking at the laboratory test to check the vaccine effect and we should have the results in about 7 to10 days ” Balram Bhargava said.

Dr Balram Bhargava highlighted the importance of vaccination among pregnant women and insisted that they should opt for the jabs.

Speaking about vaccination in very small children, Dr Balram Bhargava said that it’s still a matter of question whether small children should take vaccination for Covid-19 or not. Vaccination among children will be only conducted after the Ministry of Health has more data on vaccination of children, he added.

“There’s only one country that’s giving vaccine to children at the moment. However, we have started a small study on children b/w the age of 2-18 years & we shall have results of that by Sept or so. However, int’l jury is still not out & they’re still debating whether children need to be vaccinated. We’ve seen some complications in the US” said the ICMR DG.