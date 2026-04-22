Bombay High Court acquits four accused, quashes charges in 2006 Malegaon blast

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Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday acquitted four men accused in the 2006 Malegaon blasts case that killed nearly 31 people and set aside a special court order that had framed charges against them.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Shyam Chandak allowed the appeals filed by the accused, Rajendra Chaudhary, Dhan Singh, Manohar Ram Singh Narwaria, and Lokesh Sharma.

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The four accused were charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder and criminal conspiracy, and also under the stringent Unlawful (Activities) Prevention Act (UAPA).

On September 8, 2006, four bombs exploded in Nashik district’s Malegaon town where 31 people lost their lives and 312 were injured. Three bombs were exploded within the premises of Hamidia Masjid and Bada Kabrastan shortly after Friday prayers, and one at Mushawarat Chowk.

Also Read: Malegaon 2008 Blasts Case: Bombay HC Admits Appeal For Hearing, Issues Notice To Respondents