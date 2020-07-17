Bombay HC serves notice again to Twitter on PIL

New Delhi: Twitter India has been served notice once again by the Bombay High Court as it failed to submit its reply in the stipulated three weeks given by the High Court.

The notice has been issued on public interest litigation (PIL) filed against Twitter India Pvt. Ltd. and others by the petitioner, Gopal Jhaveri before the High Court at Bombay with the prayer to direct the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take action against Twitter under various penal provisions of the law.

These include Section 39 the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967; Section 107, 121 A, 124A, 153A, 153 B, 34 of the Indian Penal Code, section 66f of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The petitioner also demanded the regulation of social media platforms to tackle various anti-national and unethical activities on Twitter.

According to the petition, Twitter accepted blood money to promote Khalistan supporting tweets and is still promoting it knowingly. It is a well-known fact that the Khalistan is a banned terror organisation even though they have blindly supported terror organisations to promote anti-national agenda and therefore the authorized representative and all the persons involved in this activity shall be punished by Indian judiciary to set an example to those who are still having a goal to divide India and actively supporting banned terror organisations.

The Chief justice of High Court at Bombay in his order dated June 5, 2020, directed Twitter and their advocate to file their reply within three weeks, the reply is pending till today.

The petition argues that the enquiry may be initiated by the National Investigation Agency, for fair, proper and speedy investigation as many of the users who promote massages in related to #Khalistan are from outside India and therefore shall be investigated by the National Investigation Agency.

It seeks an order or direction against the respondents thereby commanding them to make a mechanism to check contents and advertisements which are spreading hatred amongst the communities, seditious, instigative, separatist, hate-filled, divisive, against the society at large and against the spirit of Union of India.

The petitioner came to know that Member of Parliament Anant Kumar Hegde made a statement about the support of Twitter in anti-national agenda.

The Petitioner further says that after enquiring about the issues, the Petitioner came to know that the Twitter server were used for the promotion of #Khalistan, still, there are many users who are having their user name as Khalistan or similar to Khalistan just to promote anti-national activity, the screen snapshot of various users who are promoting this anti-National agenda is attache.

Another tweet was done by a Twitter user with name mentioned as Gurpatwant Singh Pannun through his Twitter handle @GPannun.

(Inputs from IANS)