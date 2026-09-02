Bombay HC orders CBI probe in Disha Salian Case

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Mumbai: In a major development in the Disha Salian death case, the Bombay High Court has ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to register an FIR and conduct a thorough probe into the matter.

Disha was found dead on June 8, 2020, days before actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his flat in Bandra, Mumbai.

Advocate Nilesh Ojha, representing her father and petitioner Satish Salian, expressed confidence that justice would be served in the case.

Advocate Nilesh Ojha says, “The Court has directed the CBI to record the statement of Satish Salian, register an FIR, appoint a senior officer to conduct the investigation, and the Malvani Police Station to hand over all records to the CBI. Furthermore, action will be taken against anyone against whom evidence is found. No one will be named as an accused if there is no evidence against them. Additionally, if the CBI submits a negative report, we have the right to raise objections and file a protest petition. The court has explicitly stated this in its order. I thank the court”

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Ojha had earlier alleged, “It was simple: influential accused were involved, and some senior police officers were also involved. As we have provided proof on record. All these things were affecting the situation. There were Supreme Court guidelines, Home Ministry guidelines, and directions from the Constitution Bench; an FIR was mandatory, yet they didn’t do it.”

He further alleged discrepancies in the post-mortem report. “Post-mortem report prima facie looks bogus because the face is completely intact–lips intact, nose intact–she falls from the 14th floor on her face and nothing happens? Only one or two internal teeth are shown as broken. So the court said this isn’t right, and they caught many of their false records.”

During an earlier hearing in the case, a Division Bench of Justice Bharti Dangre and Justice Manjusha Deshpande raised concerns over the registration of only an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and not an FIR despite the family’s allegations of murder.

The court also observed that copies of the post-mortem report and the ADR had not been provided to Disha Salian’s family even after five years of her death.