Peter Mukerjea
Peter Mukerjea (Photo: IANS)

Bombay HC grants bail to former Star TV CEO Peter Mukerjea, stays it for 6 weeks

By IANS
Mumbai: Over four years after he was arrested, former Star TV CEO and media tycoon Peter Mukerjea — an accused in the Sheena Bora murder case — was on Thursday granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

Following a plea by the prosecution, the court stayed the bail for six weeks.

Mukerjea, 64, was arrested on November 19, 2015.

His arrest had come hours after the CBI filed the charge-sheet against his wife Indrani Mukerjea nee Bora, her first husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamvar Rai.

The trio was arrested by the Mumbai Police, but later the Maharashtra government handed over the probe to the CBI.

