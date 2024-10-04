Bomb threat to Jaipur airport via email, search operation underway by CISF

Jaipur (Rajsathan): A bomb threat has been received via email by the Jaipur airport in Rajasthan, said reports on Friday. The administration and airport authorities immediately informed the CISF.

According to reports, the search operation by CISF is still underway at the Jaipur airport after the airport administration received a bomb threat, over email. It is worth mentioning here that, nothing suspicious has been found so far.

Yesterday that is on October 3, as many as eight schools in Trichy of Tamil Nadu had received similar email threats of bombs on their premises.

The school authorities noticed the email only after the schools opened this morning. Immediately, they informed the police and evacuated the school premises.

Trichy bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs were rushed to the school to search for the bomb the Trichy City Police said.

On being informed, the police reached the school and the bomb detection team conducted thorough checking and nothing suspicious was found.

As further investigation was underway. The police said they suspect it was a hoax mail.