Bomb threat to Air India flight from Mumbai to Thiruvananthapuram, full emergency declared at airport

Kerala: A bomb threat was received by an Air India flight from Mumbai to Thiruvananthapuram and full emergency was declared at the airport, said reports on Thursday.

According to reliable reports, the Air India flight 657 landed at Thiruvananthapuram Airport. A full emergency declared after a bomb threat was received. The flight was asked to land in the isolation bay. The information in this regard was provided by the Thiruvananthapuram Airport authorities.

Later the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport authorities clarified that, the Air India flight (Mumbai to Thiruvananthapuram) reported a bomb threat at 0730 hours today. Further, a full emergency was declared at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport at 0736 hours. The aircraft landed safely. It was later parked at the Isolation Bay, where the evacuation process was done.

The Airport authorities further clarified that, there has been no impact on life. Airport operations were uninterrupted during the entire exercise.

“A specific security alert was detected on Air India flight AI657 during cruise from Mumbai to Thiruvananthapuram on August 22. The flight has landed safely in Thiruvananthapuram and has been parked in a remote bay for the mandatory checks by security agencies. All passengers and crew disembarked safely”, clarified the Air India Spokesperson to ANI.