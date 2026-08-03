Bomb threat emails trigger searches at Delhi schools

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New Delhi: Bomb scare in Delhi on Monday as several schoolin the national capital received e-mails threatening of explosive being planted on their premises forcing immediate evacuation.

Delhi Police, along with bomb disposal squad and other security personnel carried out search of scale at premises of the schools.

According to officials, following protocol, the Delhi Police and other agencies searches and no suspicious was found anywhere .

No explosive has been any of them, police said in preliminary reports after search of schools targeted .

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Probe initiated by police to investigate into the origin of emails and verify them.

The latest incident took place a few days after, similar bombs threats emailed government offices in Gurugam, along with court of law and schools in Gurugam and were declared hoax the search.

Authorities have urged parents and students to remain calm while the investigation continues.