Bomb threat emails received at Delhi Secretariat, Legislative Assembly; Probe underway

New Delhi: Bomb threat emails were received at the Delhi Secretariat and Delhi Legislative Assembly on Monday, triggering immediate search operations by security agencies, officials said.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, the Delhi Secretariat received a bomb threat via email. The fire department received the call at 12 noon, after which teams were sent to the spot.

“Nothing has been found yet,” Delhi Fire Service said.

The Delhi Legislative Assembly also received the threat email. The official account of Delhi Assembly on X posted and confirmed the development.

“Today, the Hon’ble Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Shri @Gupta_vijender ji, has received a bomb blast threat via personal email, in which a threat has been issued to blow up the Delhi Legislative Assembly with a bomb,” it said.

“The relevant security department has been informed about the matter. In this regard, the Hon’ble Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly has demanded immediate necessary action while providing information about the email received by the Delhi Police Commissioner,” the Delhi Assembly posted.

The incidents come amid heightened security concerns in the national capital. Earlier this morning, two schools in Delhi — Army Public School in Dhaula Kuan and Air Force Bal Bharti School on Lodhi Road — had also received bomb threat emails, though nothing suspicious was found during searches.

(With inputs from ANI)