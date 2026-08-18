Bomb threat email triggers security scare at Nagpur school; searches yield nothing suspicious

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Nagpur: A bomb threat received via email on Tuesday prompted Centre Point School, Wardhaman Nagar, to alert the police and evacuate students as a precautionary measure.

Police personnel, along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and dog squad, carried out a thorough search of classrooms, school premises and buses. The school said no incriminating material had been found during the search.

However, taking no chances, the school immediately informed the police and shifted the children to a safe place in the assembly area.

Speaking to ANI, Rohit Ovhal, ACP, Nagpur Police, said, “The school administration received a threatening email. In response, local police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) arrived and searched the entire premises. Nothing suspicious was found. To ensure complete safety, the Quick Response Team (QRT) was also summoned for a secondary check.”

The official further added that the investigation is now focused on tracing the origin of the digital threat.

“Senior officials are investigating the source of this email and who is behind it,” he said.

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Addressing the concerns of worried parents who gathered outside the school gates, the officer issued an appeal for calm.

“I request all parents not to create a panic situation. The police administration is fully capable of handling this, and we have secured the area. Please do not believe or spread rumours,” he urged.

According to an official, at least two to three schools in the city have received similar threatening messages.

The administration urged parents not to panic and said the children would be sent back to their classrooms only after receiving a green signal from the police. Strict security checks will also be maintained at the school gate.

(Source: ANI)