Bomb scare in Indigo flight: Kuwait-Hyderabad plane makes emergency landing in Mumbai

Advertisement

Mumbai: The Indigo grievance portal received an bomb threat email for the Kuwait-Hyderabad flight on Tuesday. After receiving the bomb threat email, Indigo diverted the Kuwait-Hyderabad flight to Mumbai Airport.

Following the bomb threat, the flight made an emergency landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 7:45 am

Advertisement

Authorities are investigating the threat, and further details regarding the cause and outcome of the incident are awaited.

Also Read: Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurs in Bay of Bengal