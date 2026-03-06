Bomb scare at Hyderabad IMD a hoax, no explosives found

Advertisement

Hyderabad: A bomb threat mail, which was sent to the Meteorological Department Hyderabad on early Friday morning, claiming the implantation of 14 RDX Bombs at the Hyderabad IMD office, turned out to be a hoax.

Srinivas, a scientist at the Hyderabad IMD, stated that after receiving the mail threat, the head office, police, and bomb squad were informed immediately. After a careful and thorough search of the premises, no explosives were recovered, and the mail turned out to be a hoax.

“We received a bomb threat mail from an unknown ID early this morning, around 7 am, stating that bombs had been planted in the Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, and would be exploded in the afternoon. We immediately informed the head office, local police, and the bomb squad. The bomb squad people arrived at 10 am and thoroughly searched the entire premises, but found nothing. It turned out to be a hoax mail,” he told ANI.

Earlier, a Begumpet Police official said,” A bomb threat mail was received to Indian Meteorological Department office in Begumpet, and they have informed about the matter. The bomb squad and dog squad reached the IMD office and conducted checking and nothing was found. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter.”

In a separate incident on February 26, the Warangal District Court received a bomb threat through an email on Thursday, prompting the police to mobilise bomb squad teams to thoroughly check the court premises, said a Telangana police official.

According to Subedari Station Inspector Ranjit Kumar, the police conducted a search operation after it received information about the incident, but no suspicious elements were found in the court premises.

Although the situation remains calm, police have officially registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, “Warangal District Court received a bomb threat email today. After receiving the information, the police along with the bomb disposal team arrived at the court premises, conducted a thorough check of the entire area, and found nothing suspicious. We’ve registered a case and are investigating the matter.”

(Source: ANI)