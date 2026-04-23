Bomb attack injures several at Murshidabad during polling

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Murshidabad: Violence once again cast a shadow over the West Bengal elections 2026 as multiple people were injured in a crude bomb attack in Nowda during the first phase of polling. Panic gripped the area, prompting authorities to tighten security amid repeated incidents in the district within 24 hours.

Victims alleged they were targeted without provocation, stating that they had no involvement in any disputes but were still attacked. A similar incident was reported the previous night near Shivnagar Primary School, where a woman sustained injuries, while TMC candidate Sahina Mumtaz Khan narrowly escaped.

The Election Commission has taken serious note of the situation, assuring that strict action will follow after a detailed report is reviewed. Officials confirmed that the district remains under close surveillance due to ongoing unrest.

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Meanwhile, tensions escalated further when a clash broke out between TMC workers and AUJP founder Humayun Kabir, who was stopped while attempting to visit the affected area.

According to the sources , Kabir claimed that overall polling across Murshidabad remains largely peaceful, except for isolated disruptions in a couple of booths in Nowda, where incidents reportedly occurred overnight, including allegations of police equipment being snatched.

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