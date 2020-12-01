Bollywood Actor Turned Politician Urmila Matondkar Joins Shiv Sena

Mumbai: Bollywood Actor Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena on Tuesday in presence of party president and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

CM’s wife Rashmi Thackerey tied the saffron-colored Shiv Bandhan on her wrist and welcomed her with an angavastram as a token of appreciation. Among those present included Thackeray’s son Aaditya Thackeray, Industries Minister Subash Desai, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and Rajya Sabha members.

Urmila joined Congress party in presence of Rahul Gandhi ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls and also resigned from the Congress party, due to the inaction on the part of key functionaries of Mumbai Congress.

