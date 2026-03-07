Body of woman found in Bengaluru, self-killing suspected

Advertisement

Bengaluru: A woman’s body was found in Bengaluru after she had repeated argument with her husband for serving 3-day-old sambar on Thursday.

The victim is identified as Kavya, 27-year-old, and it is being said that she likely took this step in frustration or after getting upset from her husband as he tried to abuse and assault her. She reportedly lost her life after consuming pesticides.

The husband is identified as Rangaswamy and the couple got married five year ago and have a 4-year-old child together.

Moreover, Kavya’s sickness after consuming the pesticides was noticed by family members as she was vomiting and was immediately taken to the hospital but died on the way.

Later, her dead body was transported to a government hospital for post-mortem. A case in this matter has been registered in the police station.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.