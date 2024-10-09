Body of jawan recovered in Jammu and Kashmir, details here

Jammu and Kashmir: Body of jawan kidnapped yesterday recovered with gunshot wounds in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Two jawans of the Territorial Army were abducted by terrorists in the forest area of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir. However, one of the jawans has managed to come back. ANI reported in a recent X post today.

A search operation had been launched in the area to search for the missing jawan, hei body has been found today.