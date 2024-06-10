Body of actress Noor Malabika Das found in decomposed state from her apartment, details here

Mumbai: The body of actress Noor Malabika Das was recovered in a decomposed condition from her house in Andheri’s Oshiwara area, said reports on Monday.

According to reports, Noor Malabika Das died by suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of the house, when the people in the neighbourhood complained of a foul smell coming from the house, they informed the police.

The police reached the spot and took the body for postmortem, informed the Mumbai Police. The actress was 37 years of age. In a tweet on the official X (formerly Twitter) handle the All Indian Cine Workers Association has expressed grief over the entire incident. The organization further wrote the, “All Indian Cine Workers Association is calling on Maharashtra Chief Minister Honourable Shri Eknath Shinde and Home Minister Honourable Shri Devendra Fadnavis to conduct a thorough investigation into the suicide case of Actress Noor Malabika Das”

The organization further wrote, “It is crucial that the Investigation also consider the possibility of foul play and explore the case from a potential murder angle.”

The organization also added, “This unfortunate incident underscores a serious issue within the Bollywood and broader Indian film industry, where reports of suicides among actors and actresses are alarmingly frequent. It is imperative for the government to investigate the underlying causes behind these recurring tragedies in the Indian film industry.” A police investigation is underway in this regard. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.