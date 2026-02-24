Body found inside car in Mayur Vihar, says Delhi Police

Advertisement

New Delhi: A body was found in a car in the parking lot of a mall in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar area, Delhi police said on Tuesday.

According to Delhi police, “The victim has been identified as Narendra, a resident of Illahabas, Noida. The cause of death appears to be natural. CCTV footage shows that he was sitting inside the car and likely suffered a heart attack”.

Advertisement

More details are awaited.

(Source: ANI)

Also Read: Air ambulance with seven people on board crashes in Jharkhand