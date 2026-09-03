Bodies of 2 Special Forces soldiers swept away in Yamuna found

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Haryana: The bodies of two Special Forces soldiers, who had been swept away in the Yamuna River while practicing during a training session, near Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana have been recovered.

Their bodies were located on Thursday in a coordinated search and rescue operation.

Their deaths came on September 1 when their boat, used for a watermanship training exercise, encountered technical problems and was washed away when it went through strong currents near the barrage gates.

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Five Special Force personnel, from the 1 Para, were undergoing the training session when it happened, and while three swimmers pulled through, the two succumbed to being taken further.

Search was carried out by Army, IAF, NDRF, SDRF teams of Haryana and UP, police and local administration.

Helicopters were used for an aerial survey of the region and the outflow of water from the barrage was reduced to help the rescue operation.

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