boAt withdraws sponsorship of Canadian Singer Shubh’s India tour over controversial remarks

New Delhi: Consumer electronics brand boAt has opted to withdraw its sponsorship of the upcoming India concert tour of Canada-based Punjabi singer Shubneet Singh, popularly known as Shubh. The 26-year-old artist is slated to perform in various Indian cities from September 23 to 25, commencing on Cordelia Cruises in Mumbai.

However, Shubh has been facing criticism in the lead-up to his concert in Mumbai. On Tuesday, boAt announced its decision to withdraw sponsorship from the Canadian singer’s India tour, citing remarks made by the artist earlier this year. The brand emphasized its status as a true Indian brand, prioritizing its commitment to the nation.

“At boAt, while our commitment to the incredible music community runs deep, we are first and foremost a true Indian brand. Therefore, when we became aware of the remarks made by artist Shubh earlier this year, we chose to withdraw our sponsorship from the tour,” stated boAt on the social media platform X.

The company affirmed its dedication to fostering a vibrant music culture in India and providing platforms for emerging artists to showcase their talent.

Shubh had previously shared a distorted map of India, leading to accusations of supporting Khalistani separatists. In response to his controversial actions, members of the Bharatiya Yuva Morcha (BYJM) recently removed posters promoting Shubh’s concert. Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) President Tajinder Singh Tiwana emphasized that there is no place for Khalistanis who pose a threat to India’s integrity and unity.

“We won’t let Canadian singer Shubh perform on the auspicious land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mumbai… If no proper action is taken, then the organizers will have to face our opposition,” added Tajinder Singh Tiwana.