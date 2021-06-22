‘Boards are independent’: SC nod to CBSE, ICSE Class 12 assessment schemes

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the petitions challenging the CBSE and the CICSE’s decision to cancel Class 12 board examinations and also approved the assessment schemes proposed by the boards to evaluate students.

A bench of Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari said: “We hold that there is no need to interfere with the scheme propounded by the CBSE and the ICSE. It takes into account concerns of all students.”

It noted that boards have taken a conscious decision at the highest level and they have also taken into consideration the larger public interest. “We are not going to sit in judgment over it,” said the bench.

The bench noted that if other boards have conducted exams, that doesn’t necessarily mean that boards before it — CBSE and ICSE — are bound to do that. “These Boards are independent Boards. They have taken decision to cancel exams which, according to them, is in larger public interest of the students,” said the bench.

The top court dismissed all challenges to the assessment policies framed by the CBSE and the ICSE to evaluate class 12 students after the cancellation of exams.

The top court upheld the submissions of the Attorney General, representing the Centre, that the schemes have been formulated by expert body. The bench said that all aspects were taken into account and decision regarding formulation of scheme was taken with holistic approach, to ensure that no candidate is prejudiced.

“We will uphold the scheme as formulated by boards, which are independent boards and entitled to take decisions regarding exams to he conducted by them,” it said.

The top court noted that it is not possible to accept the submission of the petitioner’s counsel that since other institutions were able to conduct exam, then the CBSE and ICSE, can hold the exams too.