BMTC conductor saves bus from accident after driver’s sudden heart attack, WATCH

Bengaluru: A BMTC conductor, Obalesh, has been hailed as a life savior after he jumped into the cabin of the moving bus and brought it to a halt when the driver, Kiran Kumar, suffered a heart attack and collapsed at Tumakuru Road on Wednesday morning.

Reportedly, the bus was returning from Nelamangala to the depot in Dasanapura after making scheduled trips under route No. 256 M/1, was empty of passengers at that time.

According to BMTC officials, as the driver collapsed due to a heart attack, the vehicle grazed another bus. Obalesh, who was in his designated seat, noticed Kiran having collapsed in the seat. He rushed towards the driver’s cabin, somehow managed to take control of vehicle and stopped it. Few passersby and crew from the other bus helped transport Kiran to a nearby hospital, 200 metres away, but medical staff declared him dead.

Fortunately, the bus was empty and no vehicles were traveling ahead of the bus while the incident occurred.

According to sources, Obalesh was employed with BMTC for 11 years. While talking about the heartbreaking incident, he said to the Times Of India, that it was his experience in driving as conductor-cum-driver which helped him to save the day.

“We were on our way to the depot and it was our last trip. The driver collapsed and the bus brushed another. Luckily, I was able to press the brakes and stop the vehicle. No passengers, pedestrians, or motorists were injured,” he added.

BMTC Chief Traffic Manager (Operations) GT Prabhakar Reddy appreciated Obalesh for his prompt response. “He has prevented a major accident and BMTC management commends his work, and he will be rewarded.” He added.

After the incident, around 12,000 bus crew members have obtained health checkup facilities at Jayadeva hospital as part of the benefits.

WATCH the video here: