Mumbai: Ramesh Pawar, BMC Joint Municipal Commissioner, accidentally gulped sanitizer instead of water, during the presentation of the Budget in Mumbai.

A video of the whole incident has now gone viral on social media. Within seconds, Pawar realized it was not water and ran out of the hall to spit it out. He was then attended by a staff who gave him water.

Speaking to media Pawar said, “I thought that I should drink water before starting my speech so I lifted the bottle and drank it. Bottles of water and sanitizer were kept together, so I could not figure out. As soon as I drank, I realized my mistake and didn’t gulp the sanitizer.”