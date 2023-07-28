Blue Whale stranded on Andhra Pradesh Beach amid heavy rainfall, Watch

Srikakulam: A massive blue whale washed ashore on Meghavaram Beach in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh. The rare sighting of this awe-inspiring deep-sea creature has attracted the attention of locals and visitors from nearby villages.

According to reports, the stranded blue whale measures approximately 25 feet in length and weighs an astonishing five tons. Pictures and videos shared online show people gathering at the beach to catch a glimpse of the magnificent marine mammal.

The incident has happened amidst heavy rainfall in the region over the past few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that several places in Andhra Pradesh, including Srikakulam, received about 7cm of rain in the last 24 hours.

The weather department also issued warnings about a low-pressure area over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, off the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts. The area is yet to intensify into a depression, leading to the prediction of moderate rain in various coastal areas.

Considering the rough weather conditions, fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea. The wind speeds may rise to 45-55 km per hour, with gusts reaching up to 65 kmph over the west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal.

The blue whale, the largest animal on Earth, is a fascinating creature with incredible dimensions. Weighing as much as 200 tons, it has a heart the size of a Volkswagen Beetle.