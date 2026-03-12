Blinkit delivery boy punches customer, breaks nose over address dispute in Bengaluru

Advertisement

Bengaluru: An incident took place in which a Blinkit delivery boy allegedly punched a customer and broke his nose over address related dispute in Bengaluru. This assault reportedly took place on March 7 at an apartment in Koramangala area.

The accused is identified as Tanush, and the victim is identified as Paul J Vithayathil.

The incident reportedly took place when the customer was expecting his order to be delivered at his flat but the delivery boy went to the wrong floor and when the customer asked him to deliver the order at the right floor an verbal argument broke out and later when the Tanush approached the correct floor and when the customer and the delivery boy was standing face to face the argument heated up and Tanush ended up punching Paul’s face in aggression and also threw the order that he had brought for delivery. After assaulting the victim he decided to fled from the spot.

Following the incident, as Paul J Vithayathil was taken to the hospital where the doctors said that he has got a fracture in his nose after examining it through X-ray.

As per reports, Tanush has been arrested and a case has been registered in his name for the crime that he has committed based on the medical examinations and complaint lodged by the victim.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.