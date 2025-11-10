Blast near Delhi Red Fort Metro Station: Probe underway by NSG, NIA, FSL, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah, watch

Advertisement

Delhi: In the case of a blast near the Red Fort Metro Station in the national capital today evening, Home Minister Amit Shah, in a video statement said that the NSG and NIA teams, along with the FSL, have now begun a thorough investigation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said “This evening, around 7 pm, a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi. The blast injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles. Preliminary reports indicate that some people have lost their lives. Within 10 minutes of receiving the information of the blast, teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot. The NSG and NIA teams, along with the FSL, have now begun a thorough investigation. Orders have been given to examine all nearby CCTV cameras.”

“I have also spoken to the Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge. The Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge are present at the spot. We are exploring all possibilities and will conduct a thorough investigation, taking all possibilities into account. All options will be investigated immediately and we will present the results to the public. I will be heading to the spot shortly and will also visit the hospital immediately: he also said.”

