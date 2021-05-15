Dehradun: A case of mucormycosis has been reported at Max Hospital in Dehradun of Uttarakhand. The patient had recovered from Covid in late April.

While two other patients with similar symptoms have already been discharged from the hospital after being treated.

According to reports, three patients at Doon Hospital as well as in Max Hospital have shown symptoms of the disease, informed Health secretary in-charge Pankaj Pandey.

The Health Secretary Pandey has asked the technical committee for recommendations for the prevention of black fungus.

#Uttarakhand | One patient with black fungus confirmed at Max Hospital in #Dehradun, three at Doon Hospital & Max Hospital showing symptoms of the disease. Asked technical committee for recommendations for the prevention of #BlackFungus: Health secretary in-charge Pankaj Pandey pic.twitter.com/GlO6vYYSyu — Kalinga TV (@Kalingatv) May 15, 2021

The black fungal infection, triggered by Covid-19, last year caused many of the patients to lose their eyesight,removal of nose and jaw bone.

As per CDC (Centre for Diseases Control and Prevention), this fungal infection is caused by a group of molds known as mucormycetes. These molds are present naturally in the environment. However, it affects humans when the body’s immunity system has weakened and it is vulnerable. It affects the lungs and the sinuses following inhalation of fungal spores from the air. The fungus can also enter the body through open wounds or cuts.

Symptoms of the disease are face numbness, nose obstructions on one side, swelling in eyes, or pain.