“Black day”: Mamata Banerjee slams ECI order splitting Trinamool Congress; freezes name, symbol in interim order

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Kolkata: Following an interim directive by the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding an ongoing leadership dispute within the party, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief Mamata Banerjee on Friday lashed out at the decision, calling it an unconstitutional move driven by political vendetta.

Reacting to the freeze on the original party name and the iconic “Flowers & Grass” symbol, Banerjee expressed strong indignation: “We don’t disrespect the Constitutional Chair, but we feel today is a black day in our democratic history. What is happening in our country is very unfortunate, unconstitutional, illegal, undemocratic and a totally biased vendetta to satisfy the ego of a political party,” she said.

The TMC supremo also issued a stern warning to those in power, claiming that the decision was a result of pre-planned political interference.

“They had said beforehand, ‘naam bhi rakhne doonga, nishaan bhi nahi rakhne doonga’ (Neither let you keep the name nor the symbol). Who are these people? They are in power today; they might not be in power tomorrow. They should understand their limitations,” she added.

Mamata Banerjee accused the ruling party at the Centre of orchestrating political splits across the country, alleging that after breaking the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and the NCP.

Addressing a press conference, Banerjee claimed, “First they tried to break Thackeray’s party, then NCP, and after that, they tried everywhere.”

Stepping up her attack, she alleged that central agencies and election processes are being manipulated to serve political agendas.

“They have already planned false FIRs, false elections, and manipulated counting… Counting agents were thrown out. They hijacked the counting after a few rounds, and we know who the mastermind is. It is a conspiracy. We are not mentioning their name right now, but if necessary, we will do that later on,” she added.

The ECI’s order, issued under Article 324 of the Constitution and Paragraph 15 of the Election Symbols (Reservation & Allotment) Order, 1968, addresses Dispute Case No. 01 of 2026 between rival factions.

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Neither faction led by Shri Arup Roy (Petitioner) nor Mamata Banerjee (Respondent) is permitted to use the original name “All India Trinamool Congress” or the reserved symbol “Flowers & Grass” pending final determination.

Mamata Banerjee faction was allotted the name “Mamata All India Trinamool Congress” with the “Football Player” symbol, recognised in West Bengal, Meghalaya, and Tripura, while the Arup Roy faction was allotted the name “Democratic Trinamool Congress” with the “Envelope” symbol, recognised across the same three states.

In the upcoming by-elections, the Election Commission has allotted separate names and symbols to the rival Trinamool factions.

In Rejinagar, Rabiul Alam Chowdhury will contest under the banner of Mamata All India Trinamool Congress with the Football Player symbol, while Safiuzzaman Saikh will represent the Democratic Trinamool Congress on the Envelope symbol.

A similar contest will play out in Nandigram, where Sanchita Pradhan Dey is the candidate for Mamata All India Trinamool Congress with the Football Player symbol, and Ehteshmul Haque will contest for Democratic Trinamool Congress with the Envelope symbol.

In Assam’s Nagaon parliamentary constituency, Abdul Salam has been recognised as the candidate of Mamata All India Trinamool Congress and will contest on the Football Player symbol.

The ECI noted that the temporary interim measures were necessary to prevent returning officers from rejecting dual candidate nominations for upcoming assembly and parliamentary by-elections, ensuring fair electoral competition for all parties involved.

(Source: ANI)