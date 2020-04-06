New Delhi: It was a black day in India’s fight against the spread of coronavirus cases, as 693 new cases were found in 24 hours – the highest number in a day recorded so far, taking the total count to 4,067. Also, 30 deaths were reported in a day, which is one-third of the total number of deaths in the country so far.

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry, said as many as 109 people have died of the disease till now.

Out of the 4,067 coronavirus cases, at least 1,445 cases have been epidemiologically linked to Islamist group Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin, Delhi in March.

On Sunday, more than 500 coronavirus cases were registered for the fourth consecutive day, even as the government announced a massive ramp up in the testing facilities. The number of deaths also rose up to 30.

In Delhi, Covid-19 cases reached 523, with 20 fresh cases being reported since Sunday, including 10 attendees of Tablighi Jamaat. According to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, one person died in the last 24 hours, taking the total toll to 7, and 25 patients are on ventilators.

According to Agarwal, 47 per cent cases of positive cases are in people below the age of 40 years, 34 per cent cases in the age group of 40 to 60 years; and 19 per cent cases in above 60 years of age, while people above 60 years account for 63 per cent of all Covid-19 deaths.

He also added 86 per cent young people with comorbid conditions are also susceptible or at high-risk from the coronavirus infection. Out of total positive cases, men comprise 76 per cent and women 24 per cent, while males account for 73 per cent of total deaths and females the rest 27 per cent.

Globally, the death toll surpassed 70,344 and the number of infections rose to 1,285,257. US President Donald has touted hydroxychloroquine as a game changer for treating the coronavirus. Reportedly, 47 per cent of the US supply of the drug last year came from India makers.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) officials, however, said that there is limited evidence on efficacy of hydroxychloroquine to deal with Covid-19, and also there is not enough proof to advise it for the public. The ICMR official added orders have been placed for 5 Lakh rapid antibody testing kits for conducting Covid-19 tests in the identified hotspots.

The Union Home Secretary has also asked the state governments and Union Territories to ensure the supply of medical oxygen, which is critical for Covid-19 treatment.