BJP’s TN unit to gift gold coins to newborns on PM Modi’s birthday

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP will gift gold coins to children born on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP state unit has identified RSRM hospital Chennai and all children born at this hospital on September 17, the birthday of the Prime Minister will be gifted a gold coin. Each gold coin will weigh 2 gm.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries, L. Murugan told the media persons that the gold coin will not be a freebie but a welcome gesture for the babies born on the birthday of the Prime Minister.

The BJP Tamil Nadu unit is expecting the delivery of 10 to 15 infants at the RSRM hospital on September 17.

The party will also distribute 720 kg of fish in Chennai. As this is the 72 birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 720 kg of fish will be distributed.

The fish will be distributed in the Assembly constituency of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Kolathur.

The party national unit has directed the cadres to conduct various programmes to mark the 72nd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including blood donation camps. However, the party has said that there shall not be any cake-cutting functions or havans to mark the Prime Minister’s birthday celebrations.

