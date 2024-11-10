BJP’s Sankalp Patra for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 out

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’ for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 here on Sunday. The manifesto was launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The others present at the occasion includes Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and other leaders of the party.

The Maharashtra assembly elections is scheduled to be held on November 20, 2024.

Senior BJP minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, who headed the committee to draft the manifesto, highlighting the achievements of the current Mahayuti government said, “This manifesto is dedicated to the people of Maharashtra. Under our leadership, the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has seen significant growth. A Mahayuti government is crucial for the state’s economic progress. Our double-engine government has been instrumental in enhancing road infrastructure, adding more highways to improve connectivity.”

The BJP Sankalp Patra includes several promises including a Drought-free Maharashtra, wainganga river utilization, water grid project in Marathwada, redirecting excess monsoon water, solar energy for agriculture, education reforms, job creation, empowering women, digital connectivity , and much more.