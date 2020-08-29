Jaipur: Launching its ‘Halla Bol’ campaign against the Ashok Gehlot government on Friday, the BJP’s Rajasthan unit attacked it on various issues, including the power tariff hike, the law and order situation and unemployment in the state.

The campaign was launched by state BJP President Satish Poonia, who said that the Gehlot government, after camping in resorts, is now getting famous for delaying promises it made to people during elections.

“In its manifesto, Congress made promises to farmers on loan waivers and (then Congress President) Rahul Gandhi had said ‘Ab hoga Nyay’ (Now there will be justice). Now we ask, ‘Kab Hoga Nyay? (When will there be justice?)’,” he said.

Many state BJP leaders went live on Facebook and posted videos with hashtag #BJPkaHallaBol.

Poonia said that the BJP demanded a four-month waiver on electricity bills but the government, instead, increased the burden on consumers.

“The state government ran away from the Assembly over burning issues, including electricity, law and order and locust attacks but they cannot hide from the public,” he said.

Union Minister Kailash Chaudhary also addressed the Halla Bol programme, via social media, and accused the state government of breaking all its promises.

“They promised that power tariff won’t be increased… however the power bills are being continuously increased. Fuel surcharge and many other tariffs have been increased,” he added.

Party MP Diya Kumari, participating from her constituency Rajsamand, said that in the corona crisis, the Rajasthan government has brought darkness to the houses of the poor.

Vehemently opposing the increase in electricity charges, she said that the Congress government is the “first such insensitive” government in the state’s history which has continuously hurt the sentiments of the people, and instead of forgiving the bills, made them the main source of its income.

Diya Kumari, who was visiting her constituency for the first time after becoming the state General Secretary, led the ‘Halla Bol’ protest in Jassa Kheda.

“The government is itself relaxing in five-star hotels and the public is facing exorbitant electricity bills,” she said.

(Inputs From IANS)