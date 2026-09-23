BJP wins Deputy Mayor posts in Bikaner and Ajmer after close contests

Advertisement

New Delhi: The BJP secured the Deputy Mayor posts in Bikaner and Ajmer Municipal Corporations following closely contested elections in Rajasthan.

In Bikaner, BJP candidate Pankaj Gehlot defeated Congress nominee Naseem Bano by 40 votes to 38. One vote went to NOTA, and another was declared invalid.

The result came despite Congress having 42 councillors in the 80-member corporation and retaining the Mayor’s post through Anil Kalla.

The Ajmer contest was even tighter. BJP candidate Hemant Sankhla and Congress candidate Naurat Gurjar received 40 votes each.

Advertisement

The tie was subsequently decided through a lottery, with Sankhla emerging as the winner. Ajmer has 37 Congress councillors, 32 BJP councillors and 11 independents.

The two results were part of deputy mayor elections held across seven Rajasthan municipal corporations.

The BJP won six of the seven posts, while the remaining post in Pali went to Congress-supported independent candidate Mahboob T.

Elections for the deputy mayor posts in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota are scheduled separately.