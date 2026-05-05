BJP victory in Bengal Dominates Global headlines, Narendra Modi strengthens hold

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New Delhi: As BJP wins the international media outlets across the globe have widely covered the Bharatiya Janata Party’s sweeping victory in West Bengal, that has marked a major political shift in India’s eastern landscape. The win is being seen as a decisive expansion of the BJP’s influence, ending the long-standing dominance of Mamata Banerjee and her party after 15 years in power.

Some of the prominent publications like BBC and The Guardian highlighted the strategic and symbolic importance of the victory, describing it as a breakthrough in a region that had remained resistant to the BJP’s rise. Reports emphasized that this outcome significantly alters India’s political balance and weakens opposition strongholds.

Meanwhile, media in the neighboring countries which includes Pakistan’s Dawn and Bangladesh’s Dhaka Tribune have echoed similar narratives, focusing on the BJP’s decisive win and its impact on regional politics.

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Apart from Bengal, global attention also turned to Tamil Nadu, where actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay delivered a surprise electoral victory with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. His rapid political rise and defeat of established players like M. K. Stalin added another dramatic dimension to the election results.

The combined outcomes from West Bengal and Tamil Nadu have drawn global focus, signalling a shifting political narrative in India that is being closely watched by the international community.