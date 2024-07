BJP Veteran L.K.Advani admitted to hospital again, under observation and stable

New-Delhi: Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani was admitted to Apollo Hospital on Wednesday evening.

According to the hospital, Advani, 96, is under the observation of Dr. Vinit Suri, Senior Consultant, Neurology at Apollo Hospital, and his condition is stable.

BJP leader LK Advani, who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, was discharged on 27 June afternoon.

He was recently conferred with Bharat Ratna by President Draupadi Murmu on March 30, 2024.