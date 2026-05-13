BJP to Take Neutral Stand in Tamil Nadu Assembly Floor Test, Says MLA Bhojarajan Amid TVK Vote

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Chennai: Amid the ongoing floor test for the newly elected Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government in Tamil Nadu, BJP MLA M Bhojarajan said that the party will maintain a neutral stand in the Assembly.

The BJP, part of the AIADMK-led NDA in Tamil Nadu, won a single seat as Bhojarajan secured Udhagamandalam with a narrow margin of 976 votes. The party has decided to maintain a neutral stand in the House.

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) MLA Sowmiya Anbumani said in the Tamil Nadu Assembly that the party will abstain from the floor test.

PMK has four MLAs in the Assembly.

Congress, CPI(M), and VCK MLAs have extended support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government, as the Tamil Nadu Assembly took up the motion for the Vote of Confidence on Wednesday.

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Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which has two MLAs, has also extended support to the TVK government.

Expelled Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) MLA Kamaraj has also supported TVK in the Assembly. He said, “I supported the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government yesterday, I support it today, and I will continue to support it for the next five years. CM Vijay is protecting the entire state. I believe he will not leave me either. I am sure our Vijay will protect and save me too.”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK president C Joseph Vijay is facing a floor test in the State Legislative Assembly to prove his majority.

The TVK holds 107 seats in the Assembly, after Vijay resigned from Trichy East and retained Perambur. The party seems to be sailing through the test after it gained support from Congress (five seats), along with the CPI, CPI(M), VCK, and IUML, which contribute two seats each. Adding one expelled AMMK MLA, the coalition’s strength currently stands at 121 seats, breaching the majority mark.

(ANI)