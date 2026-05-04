BJP Surges Ahead in West Bengal Polls, Wins 12 Seats and Leads in 188

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Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) moved toward a landslide victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections on Monday, leading in 188 seats as counting progressed. As per the latest Election Commission of India (ECI) data available, the party has officially been declared the winner in 12 seats.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), high-margin victories were recorded in Medinipur, where Sankar Kumar Guchhait won with 133,041 total votes and a margin of 38,747, and in Asansol Dakshin, where Agnimitra Paul secured the seat with 119,582 votes and a margin of 40,839.

Other successful candidates include Kalyan Chakraborti in Khardaha, Sukhen Kumar Bagdi in Burwan, and Dr. Bijan Mukherjee in Jamuria, all of whom won with margins exceeding 22,000 votes. Additionally, Saikat Panja won Monteswar with a margin of 14,798, while Bharat Kumar Chetri and Noman Rai claimed the northern seats of Kalimpong and Darjeeling with margins of 21,464 and 6,057, respectively. The party’s ninth confirmed victory came from Karfa Soumen in Bhatar, who won by 6,528 votes after 14 rounds of counting.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Agnimitra Paul secured a landslide victory in the Asansol Dakshin Assembly constituency on Monday, defeating her nearest rival by a substantial margin. According to official data from the Election Commission of India (ECI), Paul garnered 1,19,582 votes, finishing 40,839 votes ahead of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) candidate.

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) follows with leads in 82 constituencies and has 5 confirmed wins. Other parties show a significantly smaller footprint in the current trends, with the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) both leading in 2 seats each, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] maintains a lead in 1 constituency. At this stage, none of these smaller parties has secured a confirmed win.

Trailing by 47,000 votes against the BJP, TMC candidate for the Matigara-Naxalbari constituency, Sankar Malakar, says, “We have to accept the public’s opinion. If we do not listen to the public opinion, where will we live? We expected to form a government, but public opinion went against us. We have to accept this… Now is not the time to discuss the reason behind this. We will have to call a meeting for this and discuss it…”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) maintained a commanding lead over All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) as counting progressed for 293 seats in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

According to data from the Election Commission of India, the BJP is currently leading in 187 constituencies.

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According to the State’s Chief Electoral Officer, this year West Bengal saw a turnout of 92.8% in the first phase on April 23, while the second phase recorded 91.47 % polling on April.

The results followed a high-stakes campaign where the BJP managed to consolidate a clear majority.

Meanwhile, as results of the counting of votes by the Election Commission trickled in West Bengal, Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress candidate from Bhabanipur, Mamata Banerjee, visited the Sakhawat Memorial counting hall in Kolkata. She claimed that counting had been halted at several places and accused the Election Commission of India and central forces of acting unfairly.

As the BJP crossed the halfway mark in the 294-member assembly as per early leads, the Chief Minister, in a self-made video, urged counting agents of her party not to leave counting venues.

However, if the current counting trends in West Bengal persist, the Bharatiya Janata Party is set to comfortably cross the halfway mark of seats and emerge as the single largest party in West Bengal. This will increase the states governed by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to 21.

West Bengal recorded the highest-ever voter turnout since independence, with an impressive 91.66% polling in Phase-II of the Assembly elections. In the phase-I poll, participation was 93.19%, taking the combined poll percentage to 92.47%.

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election, the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee secured a decisive mandate, winning 213 out of 294 seats with a vote share of around 48 per cent, while the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the principal opposition with 77 seats and roughly 38 per cent votes, marking a sharp rise from its previous tally. The Left-Congress alliance failed to win any seats.

(ANI)