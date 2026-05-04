BJP Secures Historic Victory in Bengal as Trinamool Faces Setback Amid Welfare Push, SIR Factor, and Intensive Campaign

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Kolkata: In a major political development that could reshape the landscape of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections for the opposition, the Bharatiya Janata Party has secured a historic victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections for the first time in history, ending Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s 15-year reign and dismantling the Trinamool Congress bastion.

The victory, powered by a staggering and record-breaking voter turnout of 92.47%, signals a seismic shift in the state’s identity, as the electorate chose the “Double Engine” promise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the “Bengali Pride” narrative of the TMC.

Further, ground reports also showed anti-incumbency against the Trinamool Congress and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, just as it was against the 34-year-rule of the Left Front, led by Communist Party of India (Marxist). The record high voter turnout can also be attributed to the anti-incumbency factor.

As counting of votes is still underway, the BJP is poised to form the government in West Bengal.

According to the latest figures, the BJP is comfortably leading on 193 seats out of a total of 294 seats. On the other hand, the Trinamool Congress is leading on 94 seats.

Other parties include Congress (1), CPIM (1), All India Secular Front (1), Aam Janata Unnayan Party (2).

These could be the factors that led to the BJP muscling out the incumbent TMC from its bastion.

The ‘Welfare War’: How Rs 3,000 outmuscled Rs 1,500

The cornerstone of the BJP’s surge was its aggressive “Welfare War.” While Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ had long been considered an impenetrable social safety net, the BJP’s manifesto “Bhoroshar Shopoth” (Pledge of Trust) effectively turned the TMC’s greatest strength into a vulnerability. By promising Rs 3,000 monthly, doubling the TMC’s proposed hike, the BJP successfully wooed the state’s massive female vote bank.

Furthermore, the BJP’s promise to implement the 7th Pay Commission and clear all DA arrears within 45 days neutralised the TMC’s influence over state government employees, who have long been at odds with the outgoing administration over financial parity.

The ‘SIR’ Factor and the Security Blanket

This election will be remembered for the unprecedented administrative and security measures that preceded it. The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, which saw the removal of 90 lakh names from the rolls, played a decisive role. While the TMC labelled the process a “calculated disenfranchisement” of Muslims and Matuas, the BJP framed it as a necessary purge of illegal infiltrators.

The SIR removed around 90 lakh names from the rolls, roughly 12% of the electorate. Over 60 lakh were categorised as absentee or deceased, while the status of 27 lakh remained pending before tribunals. Roughly 65% of those under adjudication were Muslims, with Dalit (Namasudra) Hindus from the Matua community also significantly affected.

The total number of voters in West Bengal stood at 7,04,59,284 voters (7.04 crore) without adding the names under adjudication, as compared to 7,66,37,529 (7.66 crore) before the SIR exercise. This shows a change of more than 61 lakh names in the list.

The ECI deployed 2,407 companies of Central Armed Police Forces, approximately 2.4 lakh personnel, across West Bengal, more than three times the 725 companies deployed for the 2021 assembly election and nearly three times the 92,000 personnel deployed in the state during the 2024 general election.

The deployment of 2.4 lakh Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel, triple the 2021 numbers, created a “security fortress” that BJP leaders claim allowed voters to cast their ballots without fear of “Syndicate Raj” intimidation. The Election Commission’s refusal to yield to TMC’s demands regarding vote-counting supervisors further signalled a tightening of central oversight.

All five major paramilitary forces, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), were pulled from their nationwide postings and concentrated in a single state.

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Further, the TMC moved to the Supreme Court against the deployment of only Central government employees as vote-counting supervisors. However, the Top Court declined to pass any directions on the matter.

A Campaign of ‘Aspirational Bengal’

The BJP’s victory is the result of one of the most concentrated election blitzes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s four-day rally on April 19, covering the heartlands of Bishnupur, Purulia, Jhargram, and Medinipur, set the tone. His relentless focus on “TMC Syndicates” and “Cut Money” resonated with a youth population weary of stagnant industrial growth.

PM Modi had a ligh-hearted moment, having jhalmuri on April 19 in Jhargram after a series of election rallies in the state.

After that, Jhalmuri became a topic of debate and discussion across the country. It clocked over 100 million views after a day of being posted on Instagram, while on Facebook, it quickly surged toward the 90 million mark.

Google searches for “Jhalmuri” spiked to their highest levels in 22 years, catapulting the street snack into the spotlight. This moment of PM Modi could be seen as the BJP’s step to connect more with the locals on the ground level.

This time, the BJP’s campaign has focused on development, law and order and identity politics. Party leaders have pitched that for West Bengal to truly develop, the same party needs to be in power both in the state and at the centre, which the BJP has termed a “Double-engine government”.

Amit Shah’s long-term camping in the state and the strategic use of star campaigners, including CMs Yogi Adityanath and Himanta Biswa Sarma, pivoted the party from a purely ideological force to one of “Aspirational Bengal.” By promising 1 crore jobs and the transformation of the state into a logistics hub, the BJP offered a grand industrial scale that overshadowed the TMC’s focus on cottage industries.

Prime Minister Modi also alleged that a dozen jute mills have closed down in Barrackpore.

Accusing the ruling party of “Maha Jungle Raj,” PM Modi alleged that the mills in the Barrackpore industrial belt have been replaced by “TMC’s syndicate.”

The Barrackpore Subdivision is known for jute and paper mills, along with textile and chemicals production. The BJP has criticised the TMC over the years for slow industrial growth in West Bengal.

Despite Mamata holding 94 rallies, 13 padayatras, and 4 roadshows, it was not enough infront of the BJP’s extensive campaigning in the state.

Neutralising the ‘Outsider’ Tag

Perhaps the BJP’s greatest tactical success was “Bengal-izing” its platform. By pledging 8th Schedule recognition for the Kurmali and Rajbongshi languages and proposing a “Permanent Political Solution” for the North Bengal hills, the BJP dismantled the TMC’s monopoly on sub-nationalism. The “Zamindars of Delhi” tag, which Mamata Banerjee used effectively in 2021, failed to stick in 2026 as the BJP championed deep-seated regional aspirations in the Junglemahal and North Bengal belts.

The Road to 2029: A Setback for the Opposition

The fall of Bengal is a catastrophic blow to the opposition INDIA Bloc. Mamata Banerjee, who framed herself as the primary antagonist to the BJP’s national dominance, now faces an uncertain political future. The BJP’s win in Kolkata sends a clear message to the already weakening INDIA Bloc at the national level in the run-up to the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.

(ANI)