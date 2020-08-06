BJP Sarpanch shot dead by terrorists
By KalingaTV Bureau

Srinagar: A BJP Sarpanch was shot dead by terrorists at Vessu in south Kashmir’s Qazigund on Thursday.

The Sarpanch identified as Sajad Ahmed Khandey was shot from a close range by terrorists injuring him critically. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

There has been a series of terror attacks on political workers and panchayat members in Kashmir.

Last month Waaeem Bari, BJP leader and an ex-district president of the party for north Kashmir’s Bandipore district was killed by terrorists.

(With inputs from IANS)

