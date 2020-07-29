New Delhi: BJP President JP Nadda held a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers of Bharatiya Janata Party ruled states on Monday.

Chief Ministers of all BJP ruled states were called to discuss the prevailing pandemic situation in their respective states and steps to deal with them.

Nadda also asked BJP’s Chief Ministers to implement Centre’s efforts in the interest of the poor, due to the Coronavirus-triggered crisis.

The meeting which was organised through videoconferencing was attended by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Karnataka’s BS Yediyurappa, Uttarakhand’s Trivendra Singh Rawat among others.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was also present in the meeting.

Haryana CM Khattar, later said that not only ‘decisive actions’ to deal with Coronavirus was discussed in the meeting, but also ways to rejuvenate the economy was deliberated upon.

As of Monday, India has 4,96,988 active cases of Coronavirus. A total of 33,425 people have died due to the deadly virus, so far.

