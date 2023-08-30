Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

BJP poster features PM Modi as Terminator

“Opposition thinks PM Modi can be defeated. Dream on! The Terminator always wins,” reads caption of the X post

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took to X platform on Wednesday and posted a photo featuring PM Modi as Terminator, the hugely popular character from the 1984 The Terminator. Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger had enacted the role of terminator in the film.

The said photo of the PM on X handle of BJP has also a message –  “2024! I’ll be back!”. This iconic dialogue had been delivered in the film by Schwarzenegger before he rams a car into a police station.

