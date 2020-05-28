New Delhi: BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra has been admitted to a private hospital in Gurgaon after he showed symptoms of COVID-19, sources said.

He has been admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurgaon, hospital sources said on Thursday.

Patra , who belongs to Odisha, is one of the most visible BJP faces on news channels.

The BJP leader unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Puri constituency in Odisha.