sambit patra

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra hospitalised after COVID-19 symptoms

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra has been admitted to a private hospital in Gurgaon after he showed symptoms of COVID-19, sources said.

He has been admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurgaon, hospital sources said on Thursday.

Patra , who belongs to Odisha, is one of the most visible BJP faces on news channels.

The BJP leader unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Puri constituency in Odisha.

