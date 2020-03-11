Jyotiraditya Scindia
Jyotiraditya Scindia (L) joins BJP in presence of BJP National President JP Nadda in Delhi

BJP names Jyotiraditya Scindia as its Rajya Sabha candidate

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 6

New Delhi : Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the BJP earlier in the day, was nominated by the party for the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh in a list of 11 candidates released on Wednesday evening.

Apart from 11 candidates it is fielding, the BJP has alloted two seats to its allies.

From Jharkhand, the BJP has given ticket to its state chief Deepak Prakash, and to Ramilaben Bara and Abhay Bharadwaj from Gujarat. In Maharashtra, the BJP has fielded Udayan Raj Bhosale and will support NDA constituent, Republican Party of India-A’s chief Ramadas Athawale for the second seat.

Related News

SBI waves off average monthly balance on all savings bank…

Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP

Air India’s Milan flight taken to isolation bay at…

Delhi riots: ED books AAP councillor, PFI in PMLA case

Vivek Thakur is the candidate from Bihar, while from Assam, the party will support ally Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) leader Biswajit Daimary from one seat, while fielding party leader Bhuvaneshwar Kalita from the second seat. Rajendra Gehlot is the party candidate in Rajasthan.

BJP General Secretary Arun Singh said that the list of candidates was finalised in a meeting of the party’s Central Election Committee on Tuesday which was chaired by party President J.P. Nadda, and attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior minister and leaders.

(IANS)

You might also like
Nation

SBI waves off average monthly balance on all savings bank accounts

Nation

Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP

Nation

Air India’s Milan flight taken to isolation bay at IGIA

Nation

Delhi riots: ED books AAP councillor, PFI in PMLA case

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.